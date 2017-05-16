MADE IN THE VALLEY

Made in the Valley: Kings Canyon Wood Products

EMBED </>More Videos

A Sanger company is helping farmers move their fruits and vegetables around the country. (KFSN)

By
SANGER (KFSN) --
A Sanger company is helping farmers move their fruits and vegetables around the country.

Raw wood is being cut and drilled by the minute to make the perfect bin at Kings Canyon Wood Products in Sanger.

"So we'll do fruit bins and nut and almond bins. Any kind of tree fruit, vegetable that's put into, pretty much, the wooden bin we deal with," said Chris George, Kings Canyon Wood Products.

Chris George has seen almost every aspect of the business, which depends on the agriculture industry. His father, Mike, started the business in 1998.

"We started repairing for people and then we started to build new bins and ever since then the business has kind of taken off," said George.

These days the company employs about 16 people who put together each piece by hand. It takes some people about 2 1/2 minutes to put together a bin.

"We are one of the fastest in the Valley. These guys work really hard and we can't beat them," said George.


Kings Canyon makes new bins everyday but another part of their business is repairing or recycling well used bins. Outside on their grounds, bins are stacked as high as the eye can see. Many with years of experience and the history of local companies. Kings Canyon also makes pallets from recycled wood and even recycles the extra wood into chips. The company has grown in its 19 years.

"All over the Central Valley. We deal with four states here in the United States. And we also send it to Australia, Afghanistan. Several of our companies deal with Asian nations like China Japan, Taiwan," said George.

The boxes created here are helping bring food to people across the Valley and world.

"It's a good feeling. I think everyone here, even the employees, take pride in their work and that's why we've been number one for years now," said George.
Related Topics:
businessagriculturefresno countymade in the valleySanger
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MADE IN THE VALLEY
Made in the Valley: Merced Screw Products
Made in the Valley: Svenhard's Swedish Bakery
Made in the Valley: MouseCart Inc.
Made in the Valley: Hye Quality Bakery
More made in the valley
BUSINESS
Made in the Valley: Merced Screw Products
China to lift ban on US beef in new trade deal
Young entrepreneurs selling their creations at the Old Town Clovis Flea Market
Lawsuit between Hustler Hollywood and City of Fresno settled
More Business
Top Stories
Tow truck driver killed in Highway 99 crash near Calwa
Lemoore community rallies to help reeling family of murdered 16-year-old
Trump says he had 'absolute right' to share info with Russia
Parents voice what they want in future FUSD superintendent at community meeting
Visalia billboard demands Congressman Devin Nunes answer to constituents with town hall
Report: Trump shared highly classified info with Russian officials
Atwater prison failed to notify authorities of missing inmate for hours, sheriff says
Show More
Sunnyside man describes murder of fiancee as "out of body experience" in court
Mariposa County residents frustrated by dead, piling trees as crews clear bark beetle infestation
"Every 15 Minutes" gives Fresno teens a sobering warning of the dangers of drinking and driving
2 dead in fiery small plane crash near Teterboro Airport
California budget includes $15M to help those facing deportation
More News
Top Video
Tow truck driver killed in Highway 99 crash near Calwa
Parents voice what they want in future FUSD superintendent at community meeting
Giddy-up for a good cause with the 2017 Bully Walk
Lemoore community rallies to help reeling family of murdered 16-year-old
More Video