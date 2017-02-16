Made in the Valley: MouseCart Inc.

Mouse Cart makes a product that makes picking parts in warehouse a whole easier, faster and even little fun."'Man how come I didn't think of that?' So I was very fortunate that I did think of it," said Tom Emerzian, Mousecart Inc.Tom Emerzian created MouseCart in 2000 out of his woodworking business after seeing a need at local warehouses."People are trying to save money and time is money and because if you walk behind a cart you're going maybe a mile a hour," said Emerzian.So in came a faster option, the MouseCart. Emerzian says the entire cart can hold 700 pounds including a person."It wasn't taken very well until it won Best New Product in 2002 in material handling. And so once it was, it just started, it was... like a ripple in the pond, and it just took off."The MouseCart is sold at warehouses here in the Valley, across the country and even as far away as Italy. The cart is produced at Emerzian's woodworking business and put together by hand. He said he has sold many of these carts and he's proud to be thinking outside of the box in Fresno."I've lived abroad and I've always come back. This is home and this is why I want to be here in the Valley," said Emerzian.A Valley made product that's helping find products faster than a mouse.------