MADE IN THE VALLEY

Made in the Valley: MouseCart Inc.

EMBED </>More News Videos

Mouse Cart makes a product that makes picking parts in warehouse a whole easier, faster and even little fun. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
Mouse Cart makes a product that makes picking parts in warehouse a whole easier, faster and even little fun.

"'Man how come I didn't think of that?' So I was very fortunate that I did think of it," said Tom Emerzian, Mousecart Inc.

Tom Emerzian created MouseCart in 2000 out of his woodworking business after seeing a need at local warehouses.

"People are trying to save money and time is money and because if you walk behind a cart you're going maybe a mile a hour," said Emerzian.

So in came a faster option, the MouseCart. Emerzian says the entire cart can hold 700 pounds including a person.

"It wasn't taken very well until it won Best New Product in 2002 in material handling. And so once it was, it just started, it was... like a ripple in the pond, and it just took off."


The MouseCart is sold at warehouses here in the Valley, across the country and even as far away as Italy. The cart is produced at Emerzian's woodworking business and put together by hand. He said he has sold many of these carts and he's proud to be thinking outside of the box in Fresno.

"I've lived abroad and I've always come back. This is home and this is why I want to be here in the Valley," said Emerzian.

A Valley made product that's helping find products faster than a mouse.

------

For more on MouseCart, visit www.mousecart.net
Related Topics:
businessmade in the valleyfresnoFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MADE IN THE VALLEY
Made in the Valley: Hye Quality Bakery
Made in the Valley: triFresh
Made in the Valley: Harper Grayce
Made in the Valley: Monster City Studios
More made in the valley
BUSINESS
Tulare World Ag Expo showcases how irrigation techniques have evolved over 50 years
50th annual World Ag Expo kicks off
Made in the Valley: triFresh
Made in the Valley: Harper Grayce
More Business
Top Stories
Police are on the scene of a shooting in Fresno
1 killed after a car slams into a parked big rig in Visalia
Man in his 70's hit and killed by car in Northeast Fresno
Fresno Unified and Madera Unified face big changes in district
Multiple protests held to ask Congressman Nunes to hold town hall meeting
Bridges across California in dire need of repairs
'Day Without Immigrants' protest of Trump policies planned for Thursday
Show More
Fresno police arrested man accused of hit and run that left a pedestrian dead
Co-workers remembering Fresno woman murdered at power plant in Fresno County
Parlier High coach admits crime, fights sex offender registration
Camping reservations at Oceano Dunes canceled for this weekend
Crews cleaning up after floods in Mariposa County also preparing for the next round of rain
More News
Top Video
Police are on the scene of a shooting in Fresno
1 killed after a car slams into a parked big rig in Visalia
Multiple protests held to ask Congressman Nunes to hold town hall meeting
Fresno Unified and Madera Unified face big changes in district
More Video