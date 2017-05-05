Member of President Trump's cabinet visits the Central Valley

SBA Administrator Linda McMahon is taking President Donald Trump's charge and visiting small businesses around the country as a part her new job."As I was leaving his office he said I have one request. I said what's that? He said do a good job."Friday, McMahon spoke with local business leaders at the convention center about their companies. We spoke with her one on one about how the President wants to do to help businesses."President Trump is already pushing on these things. He's pushing for a better regulatory environment. Our small businesses understand some regulations are necessary but it's the over burdensome regulation the volume of regulation."McMahon said the President wants to see the right kind of regulation for businesses and tax reform."So to be able to have that reform and that reduction in their business tax puts money in their pocket, which they tell me they will expand and grow their businesses hire more people, which is creating more jobs."Fresno Mayor Lee Brand was happy a member of the administration chose to visit the Valley and meet with businesses like the tree of life cafe."I think it says a lot about Fresno and all the great things that are going on in Fresno as far as job opportunities, city growth, and I'm proud they're here."McMahon knows a thing or two about business-- her and her husband Vince co-founded World Wrestling Entertainment, which is now multi-billion dollar business. She said that success is something she hopes to bring to her new position.It's been 16 years since the Valley has had a visit from an SBA Administrator. Now with this stop here in Fresno, McMahon concludes her small business tour across America.