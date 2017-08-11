Mother and son team want to sweeten up the Valley with their handcrafted honey

Honey flows out of a machine and right into its next jar of True Gold Honey."It was just my calling and I got called back to it and came home, and it's something I've always loved, known a lot about, and care a lot of bees," said Tyler Sample, True Gold Honey.Tyler and his mother Sarah Sample have launched their own brand of honey called True Gold Honey.Tyler said, "It's just as close as you can get to getting it from the hive to your table."The Lindsay area family is all about bees and the honey-- mom Sarah is a third generation beekeeper."Here we are again; my son is following the bees and the honey. So family has been my passion, all along and the bees have just woven their way through my life."The Samples are a part of the process from start to finish. Tyler's four-year-old Kayden is also following in his dad's footsteps. His favorite honey flavor is sage.True Gold has five varieties of honey from Avocado to Buckwheat Honey, which recently won first place in California honey festival."The flavor comes from the blossoms, the nectar that they make the honey off of. So avocado honey is made from avocado trees, orange honey is made from orange trees. The sage honey is made from sage plants. The nectar all taste differently," said Tyler.In the month they have started, they have been able to start to sell the honey to stores in Porterville, Visalia, Fresno, and Morro Bay.