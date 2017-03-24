BUSINESS

New Dick's Sporting Goods store opens in Riverpark

FRESNO, California --
Dick's Sporting Goods is getting ready to open its new store in Fresno later this morning.

The store at Riverpark will hold a three-day grand opening celebration, starting today at 8 a.m. on Friday. There will be a variety of giveaways, special in-store appearance, demonstrations by industry experts and activities for attendees of all ages throughout the weekend.

Dick's Sporting Goods is in the former Sports Authority location. It features athletic and outdoor apparel and the latest gear for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting and fishing.
