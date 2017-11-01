New Fresno business letting people make their own glass ornaments and decorative pieces

At Fresno's newest business, Ballis Boys Studios, they specialize in glass blowing and now you can take part in the fun.Tuesday's and Thursday's this month you can make your own ornaments and decorative pieces for your home by taking a glass blowing class.Glass blowing begins in a furnace, where the glass is melted at 2,100 degrees Fahrenheit-- nearly the temperature of lava. The glass is gathered from the furnace on the end of a stainless steel blowpipe.Often colored glass is added to the exterior of the vessel to give it the certain design and texture. Once the color and design are in place the bubble is started and then inflated. It is worked to shape using various tools and techniques.This process may take upwards of an hour to create a piece, but with each re-heat in the furnace allows roughly one to two minute of working time.Once we have finished a piece it must go into a kiln to slowly cool over 14 hours.Classes are listed on the business' Facebook page, Ballis Glass, and run for one hour. So depending on what is being made, depends on how many students per hour they can have.