BUSINESS

New Fresno Dutch Bros. lifting business for nearby shops

EMBED </>More News Videos

On a typical day, a nearby donut shop makes 600 to 700 donuts, but when Dutch Bros. opened Friday they did five times that to keep up with demand. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Dutch Bros. opened their newest location in northeast Fresno Friday, and it's stirring up business for a long-time donut shop.

Coffee and donuts never paired so well.

"Oh, we try and support all the local businesses out here," customer Natasha Reilly said. "Our neighborhood, we try and show up out there, so I think it's good."

Business is brewing at the coffee shop at Maple and Behymer.

"If you want a pizza, there's Me-N-Eds right here," Jacob Cantu with Dutch Bros. said. "If you want to get your nails done, it's right here, if you need gas there's gas. As long as one of us succeeds, we're all going to succeed."

The Country Club Plaza is now home to the fifth and newest location of Dutch Bros. The coffee chain is bringing fresh faces to the area, and they've also added parking and a community patio.

"We changed the format of our drive thru projection, so we did it on the opposite side of the businesses. So, we steer clear from all of their parking, and we don't disturb their regular customer base," Cantu said.

Java junkies aren't the only ones reaping the benefits.

"On Friday, it was crazy," Chen Lee Vong with Sprinkles Donuts said. "We were busy all day."

Lee Vong and his wife Sovanya opened Sprinkles Donuts in 2008. On a typical day, they make 600 to 700 donuts, but when Dutch Bros. opened Friday, they did five times that.

"Dutch Bros. has a lot of customers, a lot of them," Lee Vong said. "When they go there, they come here and buy my donuts."

With their storefront less than 500 feet away, they've added signage to make themselves more visible and are considering opening earlier to match Dutch Bros.' hours of operation.

For the grand opening, lines at Maple and Behymer formed at 8:30 p.m. the night before.

Proceeds from the more than 6,000 drinks made went straight to Valley Children's.
Related Topics:
businesscoffeefresnobusinessFresno - Northeast
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUSINESS
Coarsegold business reaping benefits of popular Tillandsia air plant
Protesters facing off in Berkeley over President Trump
Elon Musk says Tesla will reveal a Semi Truck
Shared workspace business expands in Downtown Fresno
More business
BUSINESS
Coarsegold business reaping benefits of popular Tillandsia air plant
New collaborative work space opened in Downtown Fresno
Shared workspace business expands in Downtown Fresno
Valley manufacturing companies are quietly gaining ground
More Business
Top Stories
Witnesses testify in murder trial of Visalia man accused of beating girlfriend's 3-year-old to death
Fresno State professor found dead in car in Coarsgold
17-year-old brother of teen suspect shot by Fresno Police turns himself in
Central Unified teacher had 4 underage victims in sex crimes, prosecutors say
4 teens found mutilated in park ID'd
Randy Flowers, nephew of Keith Foster, agrees to plea deal in drug case
Merced County detectives warn residents after string of carjackings on rural roads
Show More
Fresno family blames construction company for flooding damage during major storm
SUV, ATV, illegal guns found in Fresno County chop shop bust
Military helicopter crashes in southern Maryland
Family say 16-year-old homicide suspect still critical after being shot by Fresno Police
1 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash near Tranquillity
More News
Top Video
17-year-old brother of teen suspect shot by Fresno Police turns himself in
Central Unified teacher had 4 underage victims in sex crimes, prosecutors say
Fresno State professor found dead in car in Coarsgold
Witnesses testify in murder trial of Visalia man accused of beating girlfriend's 3-year-old to death
More Video