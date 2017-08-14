BUSINESS

New Tower District Cafe combines two popular Fresno treats

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Two Fresno businesses have teamed up to make over a café in the Tower District and 'The Revue' debut is Monday!

The owners of Lanna Coffee Company and Ampersand Ice Cream spent the past several weeks transforming Mia Cuppa Café on Olive Avenue.

Customers will be able to enjoy coffee roasted and brewed by Lanna coffee and some of Ampersand's most popular ice cream flavors. They're also serving up ice cream drinks using both of their creations.

The revamped restaurant will hold its grand opening Monday morning.

Doors open at 7 a.m.
