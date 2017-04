Nordstrom selling pre-dirtied jeans

EMBED >More News Videos Jeans with windows are all the rage apparently

You've seen their clear knee 'mom' jeans, but now Nordstrom has an even dirtier option for you. Literally.The retail company is selling pre-dirtied jeans for $425.The jeans comes with a crackled, caked-on muddy coating that, according to the website, "shows you're not afraid to get down and dirty."The site goes on to say they're "Americana work wear that's seen some hard-working action."The pants are getting some hard criticism online. What do you think? Check out the ABC30 Facebook page and weigh-in.