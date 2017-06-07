Pelco by Schneider Electric moving their offices from Clovis to Fresno

Pelco by Schneider Electric announced in a press release they will be moving their offices from Clovis to a new state-of-the-art facility in Fresno this coming September.They said personnel at the new facility will include engineering, support, marketing and the executive team, all working together with Pelco's distribution center in Chino, CA.No exact location was given by the company, but a spokesperson for the company says the facility will be in Fresno up the road from the old facility.Just last month, Pelco by Schneider Electric said they plan to lay off about 200 employees by the end of the year. The Vice President of operations for the video line business told Action News the company is quitting local production and manufacturing of its video line. Operations for the unit will be winding down through December of this year.Pelco by Schneider Electric once employed more than 2,000 people. After the latest round of layoffs are complete the number of employees will be around 900.