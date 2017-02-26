BUSINESS

Pet supply store opens in North Fresno

EMBED </>More News Videos

Pet Supplies plus held their grand opening Sunday and they're donating some of their proceeds to local animal shelters. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calf. (KFSN) --
Pet Supplies plus held their grand opening Sunday and they're donating some of their proceeds to local animal shelters.

Shoppers visiting the new pet store on Barstow and Blackstone Avenues got to vote for their favorite animal shelter, and the Valley Animal Center will receive $1,000 along with Animal Rescue of Fresno and the Central California SPCA who will each receive $250.

Employees say this is not your average pet store, they offer a hassle-free self-wash station where people can give their pet's baths and then they clean up the leftover mess.
Related Topics:
businessbusinessfresnoFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUSINESS
New Fresno gym has members conquering obstacles to keep fit
Made in the Valley: Svenhard's Swedish Bakery
Fresno man turns inspiring weight loss story into thriving gym business
Made in the Valley: triFresh
More business
BUSINESS
J.C. Penney to close 130 to 140 stores
Made in the Valley: MouseCart Inc.
Tulare World Ag Expo showcases how irrigation techniques have evolved over 50 years
50th annual World Ag Expo kicks off
More Business
Top Stories
'Moonlight' wins best picture after Oscars announce wrong winner
Shooting at Central Fresno apartment leaves pregnant woman dead, family say
Fresno Police say officer forced to fire gun after being attacked by dogs
Body found near LA River in Los Feliz identified as missing 14-year-old boy
Why stars are wearing blue ribbons on Oscar red carpet
Actor Bill Paxton, known for roles in "Apollo 13" and "Titanic," dies at age 61
Stars bring social causes to Oscars red carpet
Show More
Judge Joseph Wapner, who presided over "The People's Court" on TV, has died
Oscars 2017: What to expect on Hollywood's biggest night of the year
Behind the scenes as workers set up for the Oscars
Trump says he won't attend White House Correspondents Dinner
3.7 earthquake strikes near Gilroy
More News
Top Video
Shooting at Central Fresno apartment leaves pregnant woman dead, family say
Hundreds line Tower District streets for Mardi Gras parade
Fresno Police say officer forced to fire gun after being attacked by dogs
Body found near LA River in Los Feliz identified as missing 14-year-old boy
More Video