Pet supply store opens in North Fresno

Pet Supplies plus held their grand opening Sunday and they're donating some of their proceeds to local animal shelters.Shoppers visiting the new pet store on Barstow and Blackstone Avenues got to vote for their favorite animal shelter, and the Valley Animal Center will receive $1,000 along with Animal Rescue of Fresno and the Central California SPCA who will each receive $250.Employees say this is not your average pet store, they offer a hassle-free self-wash station where people can give their pet's baths and then they clean up the leftover mess.