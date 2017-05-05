Petaluma-based Lagunitas bought by Heineken

PETALUMA, Calif. --Petaluma-based Lagunitas Brewing Company is about to go global.
Heineken International announced that it is buying out the remaining stake of Lagunitas Thursday, in a deal to help propel the craft beer sector globally.
Heineken had already acquired an initial 50 percent of Lagunitas in Sept. 2015.
Terms of the deal have not been disclosed.
Heineken buys Lagunitas. Do you think it's a marriage made in beer heaven? pic.twitter.com/cPLC3MMdhu— Cbarnard (@CornellBarnard) May 5, 2017
