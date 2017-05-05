CALIFORNIA

Petaluma-based Lagunitas bought by Heineken

Petaluma-based Lagunitas Brewing Company is about to go global. Heineken International announced that it is buying out the remaining stake of Lagunitas Thursday, in a deal to help propel the craft beer sector globally. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
PETALUMA, Calif. --
Petaluma-based Lagunitas Brewing Company is about to go global.

Heineken International announced that it is buying out the remaining stake of Lagunitas Thursday, in a deal to help propel the craft beer sector globally.

Heineken had already acquired an initial 50 percent of Lagunitas in Sept. 2015.

Terms of the deal have not been disclosed.
