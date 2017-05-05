Petaluma-based Lagunitas bought by Heineken

Heineken buys Lagunitas. Do you think it's a marriage made in beer heaven? pic.twitter.com/cPLC3MMdhu — Cbarnard (@CornellBarnard) May 5, 2017

Petaluma-based Lagunitas Brewing Company is about to go global.Heineken International announced that it is buying out the remaining stake of Lagunitas Thursday, in a deal to help propel the craft beer sector globally.Heineken had already acquired an initial 50 percent of Lagunitas in Sept. 2015.Terms of the deal have not been disclosed.