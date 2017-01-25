Restaurant chains feeding off Fresno's appetite, local experts worry it may not be sustainable

Restaurants line the corner of Friant and Fresno in Northeast Fresno."It's a different shopping center that we like. Different restaurants than normal; so we like it a lot," said Macee Graham, customer.Graham has eaten at several nearby restaurants and met with her mom for lunch, at chain Corner Bakery Café Wednesday.Marketing expert Dr. William Rice said the corporations are trying to capitalize on Fresno's appetites."Whenever there's a chance to expand and have three of four restaurants, like you look at Dickey's or Jersey Mikes, those people are doing several restaurants because of the cost of oversight, the cost of management, cost of buying items in large bulk. So if they have multiple restaurants they can spread the cost out more."The fast casual concept is also booming with people picking out what they want to eat and getting a custom order.Independent restaurants like Sal's Mexican Restaurant have noticed the new shops."For the restaurants around the area that are established it's very important for us to stay competitive with those restaurants as well, but we know there will be a honeymoon period," said Lorainne Salazar, Sal's Mexican Restaurant Co-Owner.Salazar believes their quality will help them stand the test of time.Meanwhile, Dr. Rice says labor and food costs could really impact these chains."They're spreading themselves out so thin right now from the standpoint of trying out new markets, I'm really concerned that it's going to be difficult for all those new restaurants to be able to all make it."With so many options in Fresno, experts say we will have to see if Valley residents will keep spending their hard earned cash on eating out at these establishments.