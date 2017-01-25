FRESNO

Restaurant chains feeding off Fresno's appetite, local experts worry it may not be sustainable

EMBED </>More News Videos

Restaurants line the corner of Friant and Fresno in Northeast Fresno. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Restaurants line the corner of Friant and Fresno in Northeast Fresno.

"It's a different shopping center that we like. Different restaurants than normal; so we like it a lot," said Macee Graham, customer.

Graham has eaten at several nearby restaurants and met with her mom for lunch, at chain Corner Bakery Café Wednesday.

Marketing expert Dr. William Rice said the corporations are trying to capitalize on Fresno's appetites.

"Whenever there's a chance to expand and have three of four restaurants, like you look at Dickey's or Jersey Mikes, those people are doing several restaurants because of the cost of oversight, the cost of management, cost of buying items in large bulk. So if they have multiple restaurants they can spread the cost out more."

The fast casual concept is also booming with people picking out what they want to eat and getting a custom order.

Independent restaurants like Sal's Mexican Restaurant have noticed the new shops.

"For the restaurants around the area that are established it's very important for us to stay competitive with those restaurants as well, but we know there will be a honeymoon period," said Lorainne Salazar, Sal's Mexican Restaurant Co-Owner.

Salazar believes their quality will help them stand the test of time.

Meanwhile, Dr. Rice says labor and food costs could really impact these chains.

"They're spreading themselves out so thin right now from the standpoint of trying out new markets, I'm really concerned that it's going to be difficult for all those new restaurants to be able to all make it."

With so many options in Fresno, experts say we will have to see if Valley residents will keep spending their hard earned cash on eating out at these establishments.
Related Topics:
businessfresnofoodrestaurantFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Caltrans taking advantage of the break from the storms by doing emergency repairs
Fresno Mayor: Fresno will not be a sanctuary city
Police looking for thief who robbed liquor store in Northeast Fresno with hammer
Woman hit by car in Northwest Fresno
More fresno
BUSINESS
Dow Jones industrial average eclipses 20,000 for the first time
Bitwise announces expansion to 3 more buildings in Downtown Fresno
Wal-Mart to add about 10,000 retail jobs in the US
Recent storms creating a problem for local outdoor businesses
More Business
Top Stories
Fresno Mayor: Fresno will not be a sanctuary city
Trump administration mandating EPA scientific studies, data undergo review by political staff before public release
Caltrans taking advantage of the break from the storms by doing emergency repairs
Police looking for thief who robbed liquor store in Northeast Fresno with hammer
Actress Mary Tyler Moore has passed away at the age of 80, publicist says
Woman hit by car in Northwest Fresno
Man allegedly attacks family with crowbar and then sets house on fire, according to Fresno police
Show More
President Trump: Construction of Border Wall Will Begin in Months
President Trump's executive order reverses mortgage fee cuts
Fresno immigrant, refugee advocates on edge ahead of expected executive action on immigration
Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer has contract extended to 2019
2 lawsuits claim FUSD allowed sex abuse to students
More News
Top Video
Caltrans taking advantage of the break from the storms by doing emergency repairs
Police looking for thief who robbed liquor store in Northeast Fresno with hammer
President Trump's executive order reverses mortgage fee cuts
Fresno immigrant, refugee advocates on edge ahead of expected executive action on immigration
More Video