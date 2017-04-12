Shared workspace business expands in Downtown Fresno

Hashtag will be opening on Wednesday as part of the Hotel Virginia in Fresno.Bitwise Industries is throwing a street party to celebrate. Many will be given a tour of the facility while enjoying several treats from local businesses.The shared workspace idea has been exploding for Bitwise Industries. It expects Hashtag to grow from 200 to 500 memberships.Bitwise says they already have a list of businesses interested in their next two buildings, and could consider future properties.