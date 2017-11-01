U.S. & WORLD

Starbucks releases a color-it-in-yourself holiday cup

Starbucks unveils 2017 holiday cup. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News at 6:30 a.m. on November 1, 2017. (Joshua Trujillo/Starbucks via AP)

By JOSEPH PISANI
NEW YORK --
It'll be a (mostly) white Christmas cup for Starbucks this year. The coffee chain's latest holiday design lets customers color it in themselves.

The company says the cups - which are typically red-themed - will be in stores Wednesday.

This Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, photo provided by Starbucks shows the company's 2017 holiday cup on display in Seattle.

A plainer red cup in 2015 spurred an outcry from critics upset that it lacked snowflakes, reindeer or specific symbols of Christmas. Even President Donald Trump, who was a candidate at the time, suggested boycotting the chain.

This year the cups feature splashes of red and green amid illustrations of presents, snowflakes and a Christmas tree with star on top. But the black-and white illustration is mainly blank for customers to personalize. Seattle-based Starbucks Corp. says most of its U.S. stores will have colored pencils for people to borrow.
Related Topics:
businessconsumerstarbucksholidaychristmascoffee
