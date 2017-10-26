This movie theater chain wants you to pay less money for flops

Coming soon to a theater near you -- a ticket pricing test.Regal Entertainment is going to try demand-based pricing for movies at some of its theaters beginning in 2018.You'll pay higher ticket prices for hit movies -- and less for flops.Regal is partnering with the online ticket service and app Atom Tickets to test the program.Atom tickets told ABC news they "believe moviegoers will see movies more often when presented with some financial flexibility."Movies playing at less popular times during the day would also cost less.If successful, the new pricing plan could give theaters a much-needed boost.Shares of Regal, AMC, Cinemark, and big screen operator Imax have all fallen this year because of poor box office sales.