Tower District's newest occupants are bringing local flare to shopping for classics

Business is brewing in the Tower District, from Kuppa Joy Coffee and Ampersand Ice Cream to the newest occupants-- Vivily Vintage and Handmade."This area is very supporting to local artists and there's lots of dog walkers and people like to walk the neighborhood, lots of young families and lots of the neighbors have already been in," said Lauren Silvas, co-owner.The stretch of Echo known as the Old Fresno High area sports several local hot spots-- adding to that foot traffic."This little strip of businesses has gotten really exciting; Ampersand has really led things off on the block. People are going from across town to have ice cream," said Silvas.The family owned and operated business that started as a booth in another store, is now a brick and mortar offering everything from bath bombs to baby items.When you walk inside you can check out dozens of local vendors and while you are at it check out the local landmarks."We have things from fabric items that people sew, and local artists people that paint and do oils, sketches, water colors, and things like that,' said Kristin Sandoval, co-owner.Sisters Silvas and Sandoval transformed what was a 2,000 square foot office space to a mix of more than 30 local vendors."There's so much talent in Fresno and the local area and we just want to be able to have a location where people can come in and see those items," said Sandoval.The Central Valley natives kicked off their grand opening with Ampersand's block party and hope not only to attract new customers but to attract local entrepreneurs.