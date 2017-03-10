BUSINESS

Ulta Beauty distribution center to open in Fresno

FILE: "Colors Take Flight" cosmetics collection to customers during the event at ULTA (AP Images for L'Oreal Paris)

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
At opening, the warehouse is expected to hire 542 full time workers, but it may grow to over 1,000 according to the City of Fresno.

This will be Ulta's sixth distribution center, but their only facility in California. The 670,000 square foot distribution center will be located on the northeast corner of East and Central Avenues in Southeast Fresno.

The Fresno City Council approved an incentive package which includes partial rebates on property and sales taxes. However, the city expects to see $42 million in additional sales and property taxes over the next 25 years, according to an economic analysis commissioned by the city.

"This is exactly the shot in the arm that Fresno needs to energize our economy and keep our momentum headed in a positive direction," said Fresno Mayor Lee Brand. "It's also a direct result of the Economic Expansion Act that I wrote to make our city more attractive to business. We're pleased that Ulta Beauty recognizes the value of our location, and we look forward to their continued success in Fresno."

"We are pleased to be expanding in Fresno with a new distribution center that supports our company's growth strategy and brings additional jobs to the community," said Mary Dillon, chief executive officer at Ulta Beauty. "This will allow us to continue to grow our stores and e-commerce business and help us meet the evolving needs of our guests."

Ulta Beauty is the largest beauty retailer in the nation with more than 900 stores in 48 states and the District of Columbia. The company's stock is publicly traded on Nasdaq under the stock symbol ULTA and its net sales in 2015 totaled almost $4 billion. It distributes its products through the company's website: www.ulta.com.

The company is currently looking to hire an HR Manager for the Fresno Distribution Center.
