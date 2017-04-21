Unicorn craze hits Central Valley shops

A magical trend has been taking over the country. Unicorns have overcome one of the largest coffee chains and are inspiring everyday culture and food.Unicorn donuts have become one of the hottest treats at Clovis Donut, and customers can't seem to keep their hands off them."We tried to stop making them because it's time-consuming, but then it's been the same thing with social media - once you put it up, everybody wants to come in for unicorns," owner Dy Hin said.Hin and his wife have been making these whimsical donuts and selling out. Customers say they can't go online or to a Starbucks without hearing about the Unicorn Frappucino, which inspired the recent craze."I've heard that the drink is horrible," Matt Giusti of Clovis said. "It's not what's expected. My kids want it."One Starbucks in Clovis was sold out of the drink all day. The unicorn drinks inspired a Snapchat filter and social media has been exploding with selfies and pictures.The bright colors have also inspired unicorn hair across the country. We actually found one unicorn here in the Valley. Meet Juliet the runaway unicorn and her owner Sandra Boos."But you put that horn on and people just flock," she said.Sandra is a photographer and says the unicorn trend is good for business."My girls are unicorn crazy," Sandra said. "Most little girls I see are unicorn crazy. I think it's fantastic."As for many, they say enjoying treats are the closest they'll probably ever get to feeling like a unicorn."Well, if I grow a horn later I'll let you know," Giusti exclaimed.