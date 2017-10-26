Unpleasant smell from Darling International plant bothering community members

The plant is owned by Darling International. The pleasant name does not cover the unpleasant odors that have been drifting over Southwest Fresno. But a new deal to move it to city-owned property five miles away is giving hope to residents who've been plugging their noses for more than half a century.The plant is where animal carcasses from dairies and farm operations and waste from meat packing operations are processed into animal feed, lubricants and a variety of other products.The downside of the recycling is the odor and neighborhood activists like Mary Curry say it is keeping Southwest Fresno down."It's a smelly facility that does not allow good clean industry to come in, does not allow single-family homes to be built, so we can't grow until things like that are removed from the community," said Curry.Curry and other residents banded together over the years and have sued to get the plant shut down. Now, the City of Fresno has proposed a solution. Giving the company land about five miles away near the city sewage treatment plant, further from homes.City Council Member Oliver Baines has been leading the effort."It's a step in the right direction we are not done yet, obviously we have been working on the relocation effort for some time now. We have created a win-win for the city and the business. It's another step forward," said Baines.The deal calls for the city to provide 20 acres of land at Jensen and Cornelia, for free, along with a variety of tax and other incentives. It is also contingent on Darling getting $9 million from what is called a New Market Tax Credit, a federal program aimed at helping businesses in low-income areas."There is an application in the works with the Federal Government right now we feel really good they will be getting an award and that will be the final piece of the puzzle."If it is approved, Darling could move its operation which currently has about 50 employees, in the next couple of years. Mary Curry believes getting rid of the smell combined with a new city plan for the area will help Southwest Fresno grow."We believe that plan, with Darling moving, gives hope for West Fresno. We just believe we can be a complete community just like every other community we need retail we need everything everybody else has we need parks, bike trails new trees, we need it all."