Cal Fire starting to hire for next year

If you have ever thought about becoming a firefighter now is your chance-- Cal Fire is already hiring for next year.Experts said over the last couple of years, the fire season has grown longer in California, with crews putting out wildfires as early as February, and then working late into October and November.The filing period to apply for a spot as a seasonal firefighter for 2018 runs until November 30th.In addition to putting out fires, a member of a Cal Fire crew also repairs equipment, assists with general station housekeeping, and responds to emergency situations.You must be at least 18-years-old to apply.To learn more about the position, or to apply online, check out the