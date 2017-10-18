CAREERS

Career tech expo draws in thousands of high school students

EMBED </>More Videos

It may look like your ordinary construction site but on closer inspection you can find potential oozing out (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
It may look like your ordinary construction site but on closer inspection, you can find potential oozing out of downtown Fresno.

The Central Valley career tech expo drew in more than 2,500 high school seniors from Fresno County to cover everything from coding to construction.

"They're here because they want to be they're eager to learn," said District Coordinator Anthony Ayerza.

The idea is to mirror college night focusing on the workforce. The Fresno County superintendent of schools wanted to make sure students got to experience a variety of local trade schools, apprenticeship programs, and careers.

"Not all kids are going to go on to university, how do we show those students a pathway to a career," Ayerza.

Mentored by California Tiny House, these high school seniors are getting their hands dirty setting a foundation for this project and their future.

"At least it gives them an idea how to read a tape measure how to see a project start to finish how to make a team," Ayerza.

Nearing graduation, Kerman High senior Jacob Vallejo says he is not afraid of a little hard work.

"I'm a hands-on guy, so I like being out here. I like working. I like putting my skills to work," said Vallejo.

Considering his options after graduation, zeroing in on an apprenticeship or teaching classes like the one he is in.

Bitwise served as mentors for coding. Students focused on programming and computer graphics with professional graphic designers

"With all the baby boomers retiring there's going to be a large gap in the workforce if we can catch these kids early in life. I think the more of an advantage it is for them," Ayerza.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
careerstechnologyhigh schoolcareersFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CAREERS
DREAM JOB: Get paid to eat chocolate for 7 hours/week
Dozens of Fresno State students spent day getting a taste of life in the professional world
New career pathways and expanded programs are coming to Fresno Unified
SPONSORED: How to boost your career with a simple elevator pitch
More careers
CAREERS
Green jobs are growing, industry leaders reaching out to youth
Target to up hourly base pay to $15 by end of 2020
Hundreds of people lined the Big Fresno Fairgrounds for 7th annual job fair
Blue, White, and now New Collar jobs
More Careers
Top Stories
Police say the suspect in a Maryland office park shooting where 3 people were killed has been apprehended
Charred remains at Clovis shopping center, investigators look for clues
Lindsay High School student dies in crash on 'Todds Hill'
Fresno County leaders beefing up security measures downtown
Semi-truck accident causes major traffic backup on the Grapevine
Surveillance video captures the moments leading up to officer involved shooting in Atwater
Elderly man severely beaten in Madera, suspects steal his wallet
Gang member arrested with sawed off shotgun in West Central Fresno
Show More
FBI warns Californians scam that involves a female caller screaming for help
Goodell: NFL not changing its national anthem policy
Ban on homeless camping causes concern for Fresno residents
Fresno Mayor releases statement after the passing of Ambassador Phillip Sanchez
Death toll from North Bay wildfires now at 42
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Lindsay High School student dies in crash on 'Todds Hill'
Bariatric Surgery Not Just for Adults Now
Fresno County leaders beefing up security measures downtown
More Video