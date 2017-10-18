Career tech expo draws in thousands of high school students

It may look like your ordinary construction site but on closer inspection, you can find potential oozing out of downtown Fresno.The Central Valley career tech expo drew in more than 2,500 high school seniors from Fresno County to cover everything from coding to construction."They're here because they want to be they're eager to learn," said District Coordinator Anthony Ayerza.The idea is to mirror college night focusing on the workforce. The Fresno County superintendent of schools wanted to make sure students got to experience a variety of local trade schools, apprenticeship programs, and careers."Not all kids are going to go on to university, how do we show those students a pathway to a career," Ayerza.Mentored by California Tiny House, these high school seniors are getting their hands dirty setting a foundation for this project and their future."At least it gives them an idea how to read a tape measure how to see a project start to finish how to make a team," Ayerza.Nearing graduation, Kerman High senior Jacob Vallejo says he is not afraid of a little hard work."I'm a hands-on guy, so I like being out here. I like working. I like putting my skills to work," said Vallejo.Considering his options after graduation, zeroing in on an apprenticeship or teaching classes like the one he is in.Bitwise served as mentors for coding. Students focused on programming and computer graphics with professional graphic designers"With all the baby boomers retiring there's going to be a large gap in the workforce if we can catch these kids early in life. I think the more of an advantage it is for them," Ayerza.