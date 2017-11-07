China Peak holding job fair in Clovis

The China Peak Mountain Resort is holding a job fair at Sierra Vista Mall in Clovis to fill positions for the upcoming season.Officials said interview will be held on November 9th and 10th and they are looking to fill many positions.A few of the job openings are:Hotel StaffSecurityBartendersFood ServiceGuest ServicesLift AttendantsSki PatrolSki/Snowboard InstructorsGroomers/Equipment OperatorsThe job fair starts at 9:00 a.m. and goes until 5:30 p.m. Come early and bring your resume.Thursday, November 09, 20179:00 am - 5:30 pmSierra Vista Mall