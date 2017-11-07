China Peak holding job fair in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --The China Peak Mountain Resort is holding a job fair at Sierra Vista Mall in Clovis to fill positions for the upcoming season.
Officials said interview will be held on November 9th and 10th and they are looking to fill many positions.
A few of the job openings are:
Hotel Staff
Security
Bartenders
Food Service
Guest Services
Lift Attendants
Ski Patrol
Ski/Snowboard Instructors
Groomers/Equipment Operators
The job fair starts at 9:00 a.m. and goes until 5:30 p.m. Come early and bring your resume.
