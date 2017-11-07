FRESNO COUNTY

China Peak holding job fair in Clovis

(KFSN)

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
The China Peak Mountain Resort is holding a job fair at Sierra Vista Mall in Clovis to fill positions for the upcoming season.

Officials said interview will be held on November 9th and 10th and they are looking to fill many positions.

A few of the job openings are:

Hotel Staff
Security
Bartenders
Food Service

Guest Services
Lift Attendants
Ski Patrol
Ski/Snowboard Instructors
Groomers/Equipment Operators


The job fair starts at 9:00 a.m. and goes until 5:30 p.m. Come early and bring your resume.

DATE: Thursday, November 09, 2017

TIME: 9:00 am - 5:30 pm

WHERE: Sierra Vista Mall
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
careersjobsfresno countychina peakclovisClovis
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO COUNTY
CHEERS! Organizers are getting ready for the Fall Harvest Wine Journey
Parlier High student honored as hero by police for saving elementary student
San Joaquin River Conservancy to choose best point of access to new trail
Clovis DMV preparing to re-open
More fresno county
CAREERS
Cal Fire starting to hire for next year
Nestle to temporarily lay off hundreds of workers in Tulare, Bakersfield
Dinuba Best Buy holding job fair
Madera County to hold a Fall Job Fair
More Careers
Top Stories
Fresno Unified teacher arrested on sexual battery indictment out of Tennessee
Valley residents sound off about recent mass shootings
VIDEO: Church surveillance released showing the moment kidnapping victim Sherri Papini reappeared
VIDEO: Man seen trying to get into cars in Northwest Fresno
Jealousy being called the motive of Southwest Fresno Church shooting
Woman fired for flipping off Trump's motorcade
Binge Watchers Beware: Scammers are trying to use Netflix to get your personal information
Survivors: Texas gunman shot crying babies point-blank
Show More
6 people without a place to live after house fire in Southeast Fresno
Parlier High student honored as hero by police for saving elementary student
Clovis City council considers the city's first marijuana-related operation
Fresno State's director of athletics Jim Bartko resigns
New business owners hope to revive Downtown Merced
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
3 killed, 2 wounded at Maryland office park shooting
Basilwood Farm starts AirBnB service with goats
PHOTOS: Irma's devastation
More Photos