Get those resumes ready-- the Best Buy in Dinuba is holding a job fair for Holiday positions on October 26th.Organizers of the job fair say they have hundreds of positions to fill.October 26th from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.Dinuba Proteus Inc.400WTulare StreetDinuba, CA 93618Best Buy Dinuba Holiday JobsWarehouse Positions AvailableFirst and Second Shift Openings