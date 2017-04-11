Incentives and recruiting videos being used by local law enforcement to find recruits

Recruiting the next generation of law enforcement officers has become more difficult than ever. For a multitude of reasons, agencies nationwide are struggling these days to find new recruits."It's competitive-- there are a lot of job offers but very few applicants to fill those positions that are available," said Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer.The challenge for law enforcement is the need to uphold the highest level of standards when it comes to reviewing applicants."There's a ton of recruits out there, the difficulty is finding quality applicants that can pass a background investigation, can pass a polygraph, medical physiological examination," said Lt. Ryan Hushaw, Fresno County Sheriff.Fresno is one of several cities struggling to find recruits-- Dyer said his department is in a constant battle to hire qualified officers and keep the ones they already have. That is why they now offer financial incentives to join and a more desirable work schedule"All of our patrol officers have every other weekend off and it's a four day weekend. We do that for the purpose of creating a working environment which would be attractive for people to come in to and to stay."Recruitment videos have also become an important tool; cities will spend thousands of dollars to try and generate interest for their department. Both Fresno PD and Clovis PD have released competing promotional clips to lure potential officers to their agencyDyer said, "We're recruiting, we're heavily recruiting and we want people with strong character, people that have competence, and a strong work ethic. Those are the people we're interested in."Fresno PD is currently understaffed by 20 officers. The department is offering $10,000 to any officer who leaves their city to join Fresno.