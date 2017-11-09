VETERAN

Local college paying tribute to Veterans by inspiring a career path

It may be considered the hidden gem of the Valley but San Joaquin College of Law has close to a century (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
It may be considered the hidden gem of the Valley but San Joaquin College of Law has close to a century worth of distinguished alumni.

Partnering with the Clovis Veterans Memorial District for the second year. The school is hoping they can inspire military families by introducing them to law school opportunities, during the Veterans to Law School panel.

"It's had going back to school first of all. I remember coming back from combat zones we have a rough transition going back into civilian world," said Veterans Resource Counselor Francisco Rosas.

Retired army veteran and Purple Heart recipient Rosas is a prime example of how military experience can reflect itself in law school. Though he graduated Fresno State's program. He now works for San Joaquin College of law as a Veteran's Resource Counselor.

"I want them to walk away with um being empowered. I want them to walk away with the ability to be able to come to grad school and graduate," said Rosas.

"They made it very easy and very accessible. I think the school caters to nontraditional students," said student Vaughan Rios.

Law school was something Rios had in mind during undergrad years but changed focus to start a family after meeting her husband Lorenzo--an active army member. In their 21 years of marriage, they moved nine times.

"From Alaska to New York, Louisiana, Kansas all over. We moved every two years," said Rios.

Now that he is retired, the wife and mother of three is in her second year of law school, saying the accessibility and intimacy of the school made the process easy.

"They have a unique understanding of what veterans go through they understand that veterans have been through a lot they're resilient so are their family members," said Rios.

The Veterans to Law School forum kicks off Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. but doors open at 6:30 p.m.
