Madera County to hold a Fall Job Fair

Event details

Over 30 employers will be participating in the Madera County Job Fair onThursday, October 26th.The event is attracting major employers such as Camarena Health, Cargill,Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino, Wells Fargo Bank, and many more.Madera County Job FairThursday, October 26th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.Pan American Community Center703 E. Sherwood Way, Madera, CA- Be prepared to complete applications- Bring copies of your resume- Dress for success- Register in CalJOBS - www.caljobs.ca.gov