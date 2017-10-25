Madera County to hold a Fall Job Fair

FRESNO, Calif. --Over 30 employers will be participating in the Madera County Job Fair on
Thursday, October 26th.
The event is attracting major employers such as Camarena Health, Cargill,
Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino, Wells Fargo Bank, and many more.
Event details
What: Madera County Job Fair
When: Thursday, October 26th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Where: Pan American Community Center
703 E. Sherwood Way, Madera, CA
The Workforce Development Board offered these tips if you plan to attend the job fair:
- Be prepared to complete applications
- Bring copies of your resume
- Dress for success
- Register in CalJOBS - www.caljobs.ca.gov