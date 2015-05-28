C.A.S.A. Crab Feed


ABC30 and C.A.S.A. of Fresno and Madera Counties invite you to the 19th Annual Crab Feed on Friday, September 15. ABC30 Action News reporter Sontaya Rose will serve as the event emcee.

Enjoy all-you-can-eat crab or an Italian chicken dinner. Proceeds from this fundraiser benefit C.A.S.A., Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children, and help further its mission of recruiting, training and supporting more advocates.

The mission of CASA of Fresno and Madera Counties is to recruit, train and support volunteers to advocate and speak for the best interests of abused and neglected children in the foster care system. CASA's goal is to help each child transition from foster care to a healthy, successful future whether in a permanent home or as an independent adult.

18th ANNUAL C.A.S.A. CRAB FEED:

WHEN: Friday, September 15 at 6pm

WHERE: The Garza residence in Clovis

WHAT: A fresh cracked-crab dinner or Italian chicken dinner, a live and silent auction, music and much more.

For more information about the event and to reserve your seat, please call (559) 244-6485 or visit www.casafresnomadera.org.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyfundraisercommunityabc30 communityfoster kids
Load Comments
Top Stories
Bicycle rider killed after running red light, hitting car, Fresno police say
Fresno City Council considering proposed city ordinance to ban outdoor camping
Deputies arrest protester who helped pull down Durham Confederate statue
Scott Peterson speaks from death row on Laci Peterson murder
Trump lashes out at 'alt-left' in Charlottesville, says 'fine people on both sides'
California has most hate groups in the nation
Man injured in Fresno County shooting
Simone Askew is first black woman to lead West Point cadets
Show More
Both Korean leaders, US signal turn to diplomacy amid crisis
After losing wife, young son in tragic accident Los Gatos man may lose home
Mother of six identified as victim of deadly hit-and-run near Millerton Lake
Fresno churches hold special service in wake of Charlottesville violence
Livestreamed, deadly crash caused by blown tire, lawyer says
More News
Photos
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
Woman charged with killing family gives thumbs up
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: 2017 CMA Music Festival
More Photos