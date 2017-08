C.A.S.A. Crab Feed

ABC30 and C.A.S.A. of Fresno and Madera Counties invite you to theon Friday, September 15. ABC30 Action News reporter Sontaya Rose will serve as the event emcee.Enjoy all-you-can-eat crab or an Italian chicken dinner. Proceeds from this fundraiser benefitand help further its mission of recruiting, training and supporting more advocates.The mission of CASA of Fresno and Madera Counties is to recruit, train and support volunteers to advocate and speak for the best interests of abused and neglected children in the foster care system. CASA's goal is to help each child transition from foster care to a healthy, successful future whether in a permanent home or as an independent adult.Friday, September 15 at 6pmThe Garza residence in ClovisA fresh cracked-crab dinner or Italian chicken dinner, a live and silent auction, music and much more.For more information about the event and to reserve your seat, please callor visit www.casafresnomadera.org.