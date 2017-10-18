FIRE

Charred remains at Clovis shopping center, investigators look for clues

Investigators returned to a Clovis business complex to search for clues among the charred remains (KFSN)

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
Investigators returned to a Clovis business complex to search for clues among the charred remains of a building which housed both Antojitos Selenes number three and Tower Smoke.

Celina Barrera was grateful a Clovis police officer noticed the fire and got her out.

"If it wasn't for him she would have been stuck inside. There used to be an emergency exit in the back but during the construction, they took it off and they never replaced it," said Barrera.

Investigators also interviewed construction crews who were working on a new facade for the building.

"Anytime you have renovation or construction going on the building is a little more susceptible to exposure from fire," said Battalion Chief Bret Black.

Family members stood helplessly outside as they watched the restaurant burn and capture the fire on a cellphone. Barrera has no idea what caused the fire.

"It started from the roof down. There was no smoke, no sign of a fire. No nothing," said Barrera.

It is expected to take a few weeks before a cause can be determined.

"Right now we have no identification of anything malicious that could've caused the fire," said Black

"It was bad but once I knew my mom was fine, everything else is replaceable," said Kevin Guerrero.

"The shops on Shaw property is managed by Brown and Company of Irvine which was also in the process of updating a strip mall next to the building which burned.
