Child in critical condition after being hit by car in Coalinga

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Around 3:30 p.m. Friday, Coalinga Police and Fire Departments responded to the intersection of Forest Avenue and Fourth Street on the report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident.

Officials say the vehicle was traveling west on Forest when it hit a child attempting to cross the street at the intersection at Fourth. The driver stopped and rendered aid until first responders arrived.

The child was airlifted to CRMC in Fresno where he is in critical condition.

No identifying information on either party is being released at this time. This incident is still under investigation.
