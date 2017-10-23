FRESNO

CHP investigating body found along Highway 180 in East Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The California Highway Patrol is searching for a vehicle that struck and killed a man on Highway 180 overnight in East Central Fresno.

The CHP said the man was hit by a couple vehicles but there aren't too many street lights in that area and it is dark. Officers said that with a larger truck, or big rig, a driver might not have know they struck anyone.

Around 1:20 Monday morning the CHP got reports of a body in the road on 180 west. When they got there they found a man dead in the road in the far right lane.

No one has claimed responsibility and officers do not have a suspect description but said the suspect might not even know they killed anyone because it was dark at the time.

One driver who may have hit the man after the initial hit did stop. However, officers are still looking for the first vehicle that struck the man.

Officials have not released the victim's name but believe he was a known transient in the area.

Sgt. Edward Jacobs with the CHP said, "They could be driving a big rig or something like that, they didn't realize what happened, thought they hit something in the roadway and they might realize when they inspect their vehicle and say ' Oh hey, maybe I did it something. I should call 911', that's your best option."

The CHP said hopefully the driver involved in the initial crash will realize what happened and call to report it.
