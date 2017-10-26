Civil lawsuit filed against Fresno Unified and man accused of lewd acts with student

What prosecutors and now a civil attorney believe happened at Olmos Elementary in Southeast Fresno was an inappropriate relationship that ended in several crimes.A lawsuit describes more about how the contact evolved. Attorney Warren Paboojian believes it escalated to a degree that several staff members should have noticed."He was grooming her over the months by tutoring her and talking to her and courting her and making her feel like she was an adult," said Paboojian.According to the lawsuit, Andres Perez-Esteban had daily access to the victim. Court records allege the teacher's assistant sexually abused, molested, touched and harassed the fourth-grade student.Paboojian says Esteban's behavior should have raised red flags for many reasons. The lawsuit claims he was holding the child's hand, hugging and kissing her, telling her he loved her, giving her gifts and intimate love letters."It's a bizarre set of facts that is disturbing. For the school district to not know what was going on and not to catch these love letters that were going back and forth during school is beyond my understanding."Fresno unified school district has received the complaint, but officials refused to comment on the pending litigation. The lawsuit also lists other public agencies including the California Teaching Fellows Foundation.Esteban's arrest has caused heated emotions, and even protests at his criminal court appearance.Court records also claim the vice principal of Olmos Elementary inquired with Esteban about his relationship with the victim and reminded him to maintain appropriate space away from the 9-year-old in question.