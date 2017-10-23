FRESNO COUNTY

28th Civil War Revisited takes over Kearney Park with loud history

EMBED </>More Videos

Thousands attended the four-day event that provides an authentic picture of the life and culture of the Civil War Era of the United States. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Sunday was the last day for families across the valley to take a trip back in time for the 28th civil war revisited at Kearney Park in Southwest Fresno.

Thousands attended the four-day event that provides an authentic picture of the life and culture of the Civil War Era of the United States.

In addition to battle reenactments, the American Civil War Association reenactors provide an up-close, first-person experience of what life was like 150 years ago.

The event put on by the Fresno Historical Society is the largest venue, longest-running Civil War reenactment west of the Mississippi River.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsfresno historical societyfresno countygood newsabc30 communityhistoryFresno County
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO COUNTY
Valley students learning how to live drug free lives during Red Ribbon Week
Authorities investigate a shooting in Raisin City
"Well, we have goats;" Prather farm starts Airbnb service
PUMPKIN PATCH MAP: Where you can get your Jack-O-Lantern this Halloween
More fresno county
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Families take a trip back in time at the Civil War Revisited in Kearney Park
Valley students learning how to live drug free lives during Red Ribbon Week
Future unclear for the Valley based non-profit Children's Musical Theaterworks
Several tents set up around Fresno inviting residents to come together to pray
More Community & Events
Top Stories
CHP investigating body found along Highway 180 in East Central Fresno
Smoking loud car leads Madera Police to champagne drinking driver
Survey shows farmers and ranchers struggling to hire employees
Visalia Police investigating shooting that sent one person to the hospital
Valley man who has motivated people to save lives now looking for someone to save his
Walmart, Trader Joe's, more veggies recalled for listeria fears
Longtime Fresno restaurant now out of business
Several tents set up around Fresno inviting residents to come together to pray
Show More
Slow recovery for Sanger's Las Vegas shooting victim
Families take a trip back in time at the Civil War Revisited in Kearney Park
Police helicopter crew hit with laser, pursues suspect through Fresno
Hundreds of people hit the streets of Northwest Fresno to help stop suicide
Former Miss Fresno County arrested
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Visalia Police investigating shooting that sent one person to the hospital
CHP investigating body found along Highway 180 in East Central Fresno
Longtime Fresno restaurant now out of business
More Video