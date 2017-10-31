COMMUNITY & EVENTS

A special Halloween celebration for students at Addicott Elementary School

Tuesday a local school that serves severely disabled kids celebrated the holiday in its own unique way. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
No child wants to ever miss out on Halloween. Tuesday a local school that serves severely disabled kids celebrated the holiday in its own unique way.

For children with special needs going outdoors to trick or treat can be challenging but at Addicott Elementary School in East Central Fresno, the staff here makes it easy for families to enjoy the holiday by bringing the festivities inside.

"Many of our kids are more medically fragile and they don't go out in the community as much, so we try to do trick or treating and a haunted hallway so they can experience a Halloween that any other kid would," said Addicott school teacher, Janelle Hastings.

It has become an annual event at Addicott, kiddos in costumes and decorated wheelchairs parading around the school's large multi-purpose room.

Maria Corrales and her 4-year old Khloe got to experience the Halloween tradition for the first time Tuesday.

"I feel like its important because every child should be able to experience Halloween like with her I wouldn't be able to take her out at night because of the weather change and she gets sick really easily... I feel like it's a more safer environment to be here than at night," said Corrales.

Following the parade, students go room to room collecting treats, with some hitting a switch on an electronic device to communicate the phrase, trick or treat.

The school also provides a fun sensory area for children to experience Halloween in a unique way

"As they go through in their wheelchairs things light up or we may have smells down the hallway that kinda go with Halloween. We have the sensory station of pumpkin insides just to associate Halloween for them," said Hastings.
