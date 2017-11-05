TWO CITIES MARATHON

A Tradition of Two Cities was more than a marathon for one family

How a group of friends and family came together to honor their friend. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Hundreds of runners from all over took part in the annual Two Cities marathon. Competitors in the event participated in either the marathon or half marathon.

The run started in Fresno at Woodward Park and moved along Shepherd and Friant Avenue to Willow and down into Old Town Clovis.

Several of the main roads in the area were closed until the end of the race.

This year, a group of participants ran for Neng Thao.

The 18-year-old senior at Edison High School drowned in the San Joaquin River back in May. Thao was a longtime Two Cities volunteer and planned to run this year's half marathon.
