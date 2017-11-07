FRESNO COUNTY

CHEERS! Organizers are getting ready for the Fall Harvest Wine Journey

EMBED </>More Videos

Organizers are getting ready to roll out the barrels to bring you a taste of Fresno County wines. (KFSN)

By
SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) --
Organizers are getting ready to roll out the barrels to bring you a taste of Fresno County wines.

The Twin Rivers Vintners Association will be hosting their annual Fall Harvest Wine Journey Saturday, November 11th and Sunday, November 12th from noon to 5:00 p.m.

This Wine Journey aims to celebrate award-winning wine, beer, and spirits produced in Fresno County. Each location will have select beverages to taste.

In addition, many locations will have music, food, and vendors all exemplifying the unique and wonderful things that are made in the Central Valley.

Organizers said 18 participating locations, including four breweries. So if you have a taste for craft beer, this event is for you as well.

Wristbands are available for $10 online and at the door-- the wristbands are good for both days. With these wristbands, attendees are able to receive tastings from each of the locations.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventswinefresno countycraft beerSanger
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO COUNTY
Parlier High student honored as hero by police for saving elementary student
San Joaquin River Conservancy to choose best point of access to new trail
Clovis DMV preparing to re-open
Missing woman and child found after Silver Alert issued
More fresno county
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Clovis City council considers the city's first marijuana-related operation
New business owners hope to revive Downtown Merced
A permanent tribute for local veterans is about to be unveiled in Madera County
New York City Marathon is upping its security for Sunday's race
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Two dead after shooting at St. Alphonsus church in Southwest Fresno
6 people without a place to live after house fire in Southeast Fresno
Parlier High student honored as hero by police for saving elementary student
Survivor: Shooter screamed 'Everybody die'
Clovis City council considers the city's first marijuana-related operation
Fresno State's director of athletics Jim Bartko resigns
New business owners hope to revive Downtown Merced
A former Fresno teacher accused of sex crimes may have more victims
Show More
Fresno State became bowl eligible with a win over BYU on Saturday night
Walnut cash-buying period begins in Tulare County
Clovis North is introducing Bronco College Application Day
A permanent tribute for local veterans is about to be unveiled in Madera County
8 members of same family killed in Texas church shooting
More News
Top Video
Parlier High student honored as hero by police for saving elementary student
6 people without a place to live after house fire in Southeast Fresno
Two dead after shooting at St. Alphonsus church in Southwest Fresno
Fresno State became bowl eligible with a win over BYU on Saturday night
More Video