CHEERS! Organizers are getting ready for the Fall Harvest Wine Journey

Organizers are getting ready to roll out the barrels to bring you a taste of Fresno County wines.The Twin Rivers Vintners Association will be hosting their annual Fall Harvest Wine Journey Saturday, November 11th and Sunday, November 12th from noon to 5:00 p.m.This Wine Journey aims to celebrate award-winning wine, beer, and spirits produced in Fresno County. Each location will have select beverages to taste.In addition, many locations will have music, food, and vendors all exemplifying the unique and wonderful things that are made in the Central Valley.Organizers said 18 participating locations, including four breweries. So if you have a taste for craft beer, this event is for you as well.Wristbands are available for $10 online and at the door-- the wristbands are good for both days. With these wristbands, attendees are able to receive tastings from each of the locations.