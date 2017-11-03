Children First: Surrounded By Science

Central Valley students are getting excited about science! ABC30 will air its newest Children First special, Surrounded By Science, on Sunday, November 12, 2017, at 6:30 p.m. Action News anchors Tony Cabrera and Amanda Venegas host the television special which focuses on how science can impact our everyday lives.The special will showcase local programs giving kids lessons on science. Stories include the mobile SMART Lab in Tulare County. It travels to Tulare County schools. The lab has microscopes and body models. Kids learn how plants grow and what happens during a chemical reaction.The special also includes a close look at the Circle J Ranch near Springville. Local scientists team up with high school students. Students embark on scientific research and the ecological restoration of the ranch operated by the Tulare County Office of Education. Learn about the MASH program at Fresno Unified.The Medical Academy of Science and Health gives students at Duncan Polytechnical High a head start on medical careers. ABC30 will also look at the STEAM Center in Merced. The new building opened in August 2017 and engages students in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math.Students in Corcoran are also competing for a chance to send a science project into space thanks to a partnership with NASA. Children First is a year-round effort focusing on challenges and opportunities among our youth in Central California.The program shows how the average person can make a difference in a child's life and highlights local organizations working with children.The Children First campaign includes half-hour programs like "Surrounded By Science," thirty-second public service announcements and special stories on Action News. ABC30 thanks its partners below for putting Children First in the Central Valley.------------