Clovis City council considers the city's first marijuana-related operation

Clovis leaders will consider whether to approve the city's first marijuana-related operation. The ordinance does not signal a change in the city's attitude towards marijuana.An ordinance before the Clovis City Council tonight would allow a Clovis Lab to test marijuana for potency and contaminants.City leaders say the tests would involve small samples. On January first California will begin issuing commercial cannabis licenses.The City of Clovis seeks consistency with state law so it is introducing an ordinance to allow cannabis testing facilities.The process would have to be done at an existing certified lab."The businesses that have been looking at this have been asked by the state of California to do this. Two, we look to see if their processes maintain security, if they have a chain of custody of the product, how it's disposed of," said Andy Haussler.Andy Haussler is the Director of Community and Economic Development for the City of Clovis. He says approval of lab testing does not mean the city is changing its stance on marijuana.Haussler said, "That's not the case. Our intent is to only allow marijuana per state law which we're allowed to limit them to just personal recreational use. No dispensaries."The State Bureau of Cannabis Control is in the process of compiling a list of licensed test labs.The ordinance would allow an established lab in Clovis which already tests for drug and processes water and soil to also test cannabis.In order to comply with state law, it was critical to get this in place.