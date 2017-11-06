MEDICAL MARIJUANA

Clovis City council considers the city's first marijuana-related operation

EMBED </>More Videos

(KFSN)

By
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
Clovis leaders will consider whether to approve the city's first marijuana-related operation. The ordinance does not signal a change in the city's attitude towards marijuana.

An ordinance before the Clovis City Council tonight would allow a Clovis Lab to test marijuana for potency and contaminants.

City leaders say the tests would involve small samples. On January first California will begin issuing commercial cannabis licenses.

The City of Clovis seeks consistency with state law so it is introducing an ordinance to allow cannabis testing facilities.

The process would have to be done at an existing certified lab.

"The businesses that have been looking at this have been asked by the state of California to do this. Two, we look to see if their processes maintain security, if they have a chain of custody of the product, how it's disposed of," said Andy Haussler.

Andy Haussler is the Director of Community and Economic Development for the City of Clovis. He says approval of lab testing does not mean the city is changing its stance on marijuana.

Haussler said, "That's not the case. Our intent is to only allow marijuana per state law which we're allowed to limit them to just personal recreational use. No dispensaries."

The State Bureau of Cannabis Control is in the process of compiling a list of licensed test labs.

The ordinance would allow an established lab in Clovis which already tests for drug and processes water and soil to also test cannabis.

In order to comply with state law, it was critical to get this in place.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsclovisbusinessmedical marijuanaFresno County
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MEDICAL MARIJUANA
Farmersville and Woodlake eye marijuana business, while Visalia says no
Marijuana business moves forward in Merced as consultants discuss new regulations for dispensaries
City leaders in Mendota considering opening the door to commercial pot production
Hanford City Council votes to allow medical marijuana cultivation in industrial zone
More medical marijuana
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
New business owners hope to revive Downtown Merced
A permanent tribute for local veterans is about to be unveiled in Madera County
New York City Marathon is upping its security for Sunday's race
A Tradition of Two Cities was more than a marathon for one family
More Community & Events
Top Stories
A former Fresno teacher accused of sex crimes may have more victims
New business owners hope to revive Downtown Merced
Two dead after shooting at St. Alphonsus church in Southwest Fresno
Fresno State's director of athletics Jim Bartko resigns
Clovis North is introducing Bronco College Application Day
A permanent tribute for local veterans is about to be unveiled in Madera County
8 members of same family killed in Texas church shooting
Woman and man killed in shooting outside of Southwest Fresno church
Show More
Texas church gunman sent hostile text messages before attack
Trump says Texas church mass shooting not a 'guns situation'
Elementary school in Porterville raising money to honor teacher who recently passed away
Bill at the Capitol looks to get rid of Daylight Saving Time
New link: Gunman's former in-laws often attended church
More News
Top Video
Two dead after shooting at St. Alphonsus church in Southwest Fresno
Snoring problem? Your dentist may have the solution
A permanent tribute for local veterans is about to be unveiled in Madera County
A former Fresno teacher accused of sex crimes may have more victims
More Video