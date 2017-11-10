Clovis Veterans Memorial hosts naturalization ceremony

A group of people can finally say they are proud to be an American. Close to 100 people were naturalized at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District.The group took the oath of allegiance and within minutes became citizens and were given a warm welcome by U.S. veterans.Ana Cruz, 28, was among the group. She finally got the courage to become a citizen so she could be with her daughter."I finally feel like I can say that I am in safe place, a safe haven because I can be with my family and be one of them, with them, because my baby was born here and so was my husband," said Cruz.People from 14 different countries were naturalized, including people from Germany, Mexico and even Zimbabwe.