FRESNO

Community to gather to give the gift of hope

The community will gather Friday night to help Fresno's homeless. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The community will gather Friday night to help Fresno's homeless. The second annual Gift of Hope gala put on by the Poverello House takes place at Torninos Banquet Hall.

This will be the first year without founder Papa Mike who passed away earlier this year. He founded the nonprofit which serves hundreds of people.

Last year's fundraiser helped with the "Raise the Roof" campaign. They were able to build a new storage facility to house their food and other needed supplies.

Our own Amanda Venegas will be emceeing the event.
