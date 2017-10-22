Families across the valley took a trip back in time for the 28th Civil War revisited at Kearney Park in Southwest Fresno.The four-day event provides an authentic picture of the life and culture of the Civil War era of the United States.In addition to battle reenactments, the American Civil War Association re-enactors provide an up-close first-person experience of what life was like 150 years agoThe event put on by the Fresno Historical Society is the largest venue, longest-running Civil War reenactment West of the Mississippi River.