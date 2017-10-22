  • COMMUNITY EVENT 2017 Civil War Revisited - Saturday & Sunday; Fresno Historical Society/Kearney Park
Families across the valley took a trip back in time for the 28th Civil War revisited at Kearney Park in southwest Fresno

The four-day event provides an authentic picture of the life and culture of the Civil War era of the United States. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Families across the valley took a trip back in time for the 28th Civil War revisited at Kearney Park in Southwest Fresno.

The four-day event provides an authentic picture of the life and culture of the Civil War era of the United States.

In addition to battle reenactments, the American Civil War Association re-enactors provide an up-close first-person experience of what life was like 150 years ago
The event put on by the Fresno Historical Society is the largest venue, longest-running Civil War reenactment West of the Mississippi River.
