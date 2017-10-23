Families take a trip back in time at the Civil War Revisited in Kearney Park

Families across the valley took a trip back in time for the 28th Civil War Revisited at Kearney Park in Southwest Fresno.The four-day event provides an authentic picture of the life and culture of the Civil War era of the United States.In addition to battle reenactments, the American Civil War Association reenactors provide an up-close first-person experience of what life was like 150 years ago.The event put on by the Fresno Historical Society is the largest venue, longest-running Civil War reenactment West of the Mississippi River.