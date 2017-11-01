Fresno's Catholic bishop sweating out game 7 of the World Series with fellow fans at Fresno State

Hours before game seven of the World Series, Bishop Armando Ochoa said a prayer in the North Gym of Fresno State."Thanks to the Lord Jesus Christ."His religion brought him there, to lead students in celebration of All Saints Day, but the bishop could not help but notice the jerseys in the back. He too, bleeds Dodger blue."You can't take the Angelino out of this Bishop even though he's in Central California," said Ochoa.Bishop Ochoa's rookie year was with the Archdiocese of LA and a church he served was in Echo Park."I was officially, unofficially or unofficially, officially a chaplain to the Dodgers at large so I was happy to be there," said Ochoa.The mass was not just about baseball, the day is normally a solemn and holy day of obligation. A day Catholics are required to attend church and honor all those who have gone to heaven. On the way out, there were some special blessings for the bishop's fellow fans in blue."God's blessing be with you. Alright, hopefully we win today.""It's a double blessing I guess!"Bishop Ochoa says he does not mind mixing religion with his love for the game."We pray for the Dodgers. It's just a wonderful, wonderful they're doing well."For him, it is a way to lift hearts and connect with the people.