Fulton Street's grand opening is hours away

Fulton Street's grand opening and all of the celebrations that will come along with it are hours away.The streets may be empty now but by tomorrow night people are expected to fill the streets, a lively vision one business developer hopes becomes a permanent scene here on Fulton.Fulton Street business owners spent the night preparing the streets for a grand opening on Saturday, hoping it will bring life and business back to the block, one store owner even says he would consider extending business hours if the street's opening starts attracting more people."During the construction was really bad, and even before that it was kind of slow, hopefully now it gets better," said business owner Bilal Nour.The opening of Fulton Street has local business developer Terrence Frazier wanting to bring a vision he has for downtown Fresno to life and he is kicking off his dreams with a party on the roof Saturday night, in celebration of what he is hoping to be the first of many fun nights on Fulton."This is the beginning of it so tomorrow October 21st everybody is going to be out here, they're going to be partying it's going to be great, the next day it may not be as great, but people are going to see the vision of what it can be," said Frazier.Frazier plans to build condos on this lot near Fulton right beside Chuckchansi Park, and eventually wrap the stadium with housing where people will be able to watch the games from their balconies."My whole thing is housing, more housing we can bring then we can bring the nightlife, because night time down here everybody goes back to where they live, but if they're living here, they're going to party here, they're going to drink here, they're going to walk around here that the most important part," said Frazier.Frazier says he has a big vision for Downtown Fresno and is excited to see it all become reality."We don't know if we're making the right decision by doing it, but inside our heart, we feel this is the right decision. Fresno needs a downtown and why not be the pioneer of it," said Frazier.