Halloween patrols

The Fresno Police Department has a minimum staffing requirement on all shifts throughout the city tonight on Halloween.Trick-or-treaters were not the only ones shuffling around neighborhoods, Fresno Police were out in the mix too.On a typical Tuesday night, the department's traffic unit is not staffed. But on a night like Halloween, a total of ten motorcycle officers were patrolling the streets.Maricela Nava agrees. She says because of the deadly attack in New York City, she is on high alert."It's scary and it's crazy because its Halloween everyone is out and about so think everybody is more aware like where are my kids," said Nava.While Fresno Police say the attack did not put them on heightened alert those out in uniform were keeping a close eye. Especially since traffic safety is always the biggest concern on Halloween."They are going to be looking for someone speeding through the neighborhood not yielding to pedestrians people on bicycles without lights," said Fresno Police Department's, Sgt. Gary Beer.And though they did not have any candy to pass out, their motorcycles for some were likely the sweetest treat.And police say they want to encourage people to not go into stores with their Halloween mask on because they do not want clerks to think they are getting robbed. Also, officers will be out looking for those driving under the influence. So if you know anyone drinking tonight you may want remind them to not get behind the wheel.