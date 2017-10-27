HABITAT FOR HUMANITY

Lucky family to get a new home in partnership between Habitat for Humanity and FCC

Students from Fresno City College in conjunction with habitat for humanity helped raise the walls on a new home in Clovis (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
One local neighborhood received a huge lift Friday morning. Students from Fresno City College in conjunction with Habitat for Humanity helped raise the walls on a new home in Clovis--transforming the once empty lot into a soon to be 1,200 square house.

"Many of us take it for granted, but there are 33,000 families in Fresno County that lack affordable housing so this is a game changer. A life changer for the family that will take ownership here," said Matthew Grundy.

The land was donated by the City of Clovis and all construction will be completed by students. FCC instructor Eric Nitzsche is supervising the three bedroom, two bath project and is excited to get his students some real work experience.

"To really teach home building you have to build a home and that's where habitat came in," said Nitzsche.

From swinging hammers to heating and air installation. About 50 students will learn how to build a home from beginning to end.

"We'll probably work overtime every day from now on. There may be Saturdays I get to donate but so be it we gotta pick up the speed," said Nitzsche.
