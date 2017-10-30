COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Monday marked 80 years since the flagpole was planted and Old Glory waved over the airport

(KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Aviation enthusiasts celebrated a milestone at the Fresno Chandler Executive Airport. Monday marked 80 years since the flagpole was planted and Old Glory waved over the airport.

For eight decades, this plaque and flagpole have stood over the Fresno Chandler Executive Airport.

"This is where aviation really began to flourish in our valley. Therefore is impact here and throughout california is important to note," said Congressman, Jim Costa.

On October 30th, it was rededicated in front of dozens of aviation enthusiasts and veterans, who saluted the stars and stripes as a new flag was put up.

"It means I still believe in the freedom that we have in the united states and that I'm grateful for freedom that we have," said veteran, Danny Yarabrough Sr.

Among those who attended the event, was Stella Leue. Her late husband served our country for 32 years and says flying was his life. His plane was at Chandler for many years.

"I'm very pleased to see that flag hanging here and that's why I brought this picture of my husband here because I wanted him to be part of this day as well," said Leue.

During the ceremony, one of the American flags that flew over Washington D.C. was presented to an American Hero.

"Right in front of Sadam Mosque my team and I got hit by an ied. It hammered us pretty hard. I got a traumatic brain injury, both ear drums blown, fillings blown out of my teeth and back broken," said Gilbert Juarez.

Valley native and Staff Sergeant Gilbert Juarez survived that attack and still serves our country. He says the american flag is a meaningful symbol of sacrifice

"I just get very choked up still. It really moves me everytime no matter where I'm at," said Juarez.

The flag will now be presented to the California Veterans Home.

The flag pole is on display at the Fresno Chandler Airport Monday through Friday. It is living history you can see in person.
