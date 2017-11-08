Mother of teen with special needs pleads for the return of stolen tricycle

As a teenager with special needs, Fresno resident Alyssa Quinn loves how this adult tricycle helps give her a little independence. It's much more than just a bike - it allows her to be like other people. But it was stolen this past Saturday, and now her mother is pleading with the person responsible to find it in their heart to return it.The 19-year-old was spending the day with her sisters when they rode their bikes to Mountain Mike's Pizza near Fashion Fair Mall. They locked their bikes up and went in to eat. When they came out, Alyssa's trike was gone."Alyssa was so angry and sad. She was shaking," her mom Kimberly said. "Allison, her twin was in tears and big sister was angry, sad and blaming herself. Alyssa keeps saying 'Why would somebody do that? That's so mean, don't they know that's mine?' She doesn't understand meanness in the world."