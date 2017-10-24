COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Nearly 50 firearms stolen from Fresno gun store

Sign in front of PRK Arms (Sontaya Rose)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Police are investigating after dozens of handguns and assault rifles were stolen from PRK Arms in East Central Fresno.

The break-in happened on Friday night around 11 p.m. The store owner told investigators that security cameras overlooking the gun cases were not working at the time of the burglary.

Officials with Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) have been documenting the serial numbers of the stolen guns.
