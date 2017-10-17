FULTON STREET

Open Road - The Return of Fulton Street

Open Road - The Return of Fulton Street

Open Road - The Return of Fulton Street

For the first time in almost 50 years cars will be able to drive through this six-block-long thoroughfare. (KFSN)

By , Dale Yurong and Christine Brown
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
"I can't wait to see it happen so I can see the difference," said Lisa Rankins.

The heart of Downtown Fresno is on the verge of a big reveal -- bringing the historic, outdoor mall back to its' roots.

For the first time in almost 50 years cars will be able to drive through this six-block-long thoroughfare.

FULTON STREET 360 BEFORE AND AFTER VIDEO


It is a change that sparked plenty of debate among city leaders, business owners and the thousands of people who call Fresno "home".
"I've been walking and talking to my constituents and they do not support this project," said Councilman Paul Caprioglio.

And now about a year and a half after breaking ground, the anticipation has grown and there is renewed hope for what this will mean for the local economy.
Refurbished fountains produce a ripple effect and a brand new sound, look and feel Downtown. All the talk, even among sculptures it seems, focuses on the new Fulton Street.

Turning a giant sidewalk back into a street took a lot of hard work and hardware.
Turning a giant sidewalk back into a street took a lot of hard work and hardware.


Three new traffic signals will control traffic along Fulton Street. Workers also installed over 200 new LED street and pedestrian lights.

Below the lights, more than three thousand tons of new asphalt and 140-thousand square feet of new sidewalks.
-----
Fulton Street Party!
Saturday, October 21st
3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
More info on events
Fulton Street Party Events
We've got the info on the events taking place during the Fulton street grand re-opening celebration!

-----

Artwork along the Fulton Street

When this process began last March the city made it a priority to keep the artwork intact. In fact, a quarter of the budget was for fountain and sculpture restoration alone. Every single piece went through a thorough restoration process. All of the sculptures but one was brought back to a block of its original location.
When this process began last March the city made it a priority to keep the artwork intact.


Only 80 percent of the fountains were rebuilt. Some of them were turned into planters.

Construction crews also carefully maintained this striping effect on the sidewalks which was part of the original design. With the transformation nearly complete many of the pieces will be easier to find.


Like many western cities, Fresno was centered at its railroad. One photo was taken in 1875, three years after the city founding, J Street, just two blocks from the railroad had homes and churches. But as Ruth Lang of the Fresno County Historical Society tells us, was on its way to becoming the city's commercial center.


Annual Fulton Mall Cinco de Mayo Festival

For years, the Fulton Mall has been home to some of the biggest events of Central California's Hispanic community, like the annual May Day March, and the Cinco de Mayo celebration.And it looks like the tradition will continue on Fulton Street.
The festival includes great cultural music, dancing, and of course food.


Every 5th of May, this area is packed with as many as thousands celebrate Mexican Culture. The festival includes great cultural music, dancing, and of course food.

Organizers say they plan to hold the Cinco de Mayo celebration on Fulton Street next year, and for years to come.
The clamor of construction along Fulton seems different to the owners of Jalisco Jewelers. After nearly 30 years in business, they have gone through many changes in this part of Downtown Fresno.

New living spaces overlooking Chukchansi Park planned on Fulton Street

During baseball season loyal Grizzlies fans spill into the stadium. Developer Terrance Frazier and a partner have plans to make room for families who want to live right where the games are played.
Thousands of baseball fans visit Downtown Fresno each year to root for the home team at Chukchansi Park just off Fulton.


This development will feature living space on the top levels with room for retail space on the bottom.
It is a project that is still in the planning phases.

Construction is expected to begin next year with completion expected in 2020.

Inspiration comes in many forms and in all shapes and sizes.

Fulton Street Tours

Many people intrigued about this project have been able to take walking tours along Fulton Street over the past few months.

Many people intrigued about this project have been able to take walking tours along Fulton Street over the past few months.


The Downtown Fresno Partnership organized these trips as a way to teach everyone about the street's history.

Once the entire street is completely reopened officials say they would like to continue offering them but have not finalized those plans just yet.
The time has come to move past potential and realize a decade's long dream of downtown revitalization.
